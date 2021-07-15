Most Major League Baseball hopefuls would jump at the chance to sign a contract in the high six figures after hearing their names called at any point during the MLB Draft.
But Carter Holton, a former standout at Benedictine Military School in Georgia, is no ordinary player.
One of the top-ranked high school pitchers in the 2021 MLB Draft, Holton passed up several offers from teams wanting to draft him in the second round on Monday, instead electing to enroll at Vanderbilt with the goal to come out in the 2024 draft as a high first-round draft pick.
Despite his declaration to play college baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers drafted Holton in the 19th round on Tuesday.
“I know my worth and going to Vandy is just going to make it higher,” Holton told WJCL’s Frank Sulkowski. “So, I’d rather wait three years and bet on myself going to Vandy than sign for something that I don’t want… I had to say no to a few numbers that not everybody could just say no to.”
Adding Holton, who set a Georgia state record with a 0.59 career ERA, to the rotation will help Vanderbilt offset the losses of No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter and No. 10 overall pick Kumar Rocker. During his high school career, Holton had a 31-4 record and struck out 463 batters. He was named the Georgia Baseball Player of the Year by Prep Baseball Report and participated in the Perfect Game All-American Classic over the summer.
Holton’s pitching repertoire includes five pitches — a four-seam fastball that hits 96 mph, a two-seam fastball that sits in the low 90s, a slider, a curveball and an off-speed changeup — four of which grade out as plus offerings.
The 5-foot-11 lefty finished his senior season with a 9-2 record, a 0.36 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 59 innings, including two perfect games and a no-hitter. He also played first base, hitting .429 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs en route to being named a MaxPreps All-American.
