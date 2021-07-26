With a little less than a week left before the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball deadline for players drafted to sign with MLB teams, several Nashville-area players and commitments have signed deals while a few others still have decisions to make.
Players drafted in Rounds 1-10 are assigned a designated slot value to determine how much teams can pay each player, while anyone drafted after can sign for $125,000 with undrafted free agents getting $20,000 deals.
Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick of the Texas Rangers, and No. 6 overall pick Jordan Lawlar, Vanderbilt commit and Arizona Diamondbacks draftee, have yet to sign with their drafting teams yet.
While Kumar Rocker hasn’t yet officially signed, reports say the New York Mets are giving him a $6 million contract, which is more than his $4.74 million slot value.
Dominic Keegan, who was drafted in the 19th round by the New York Yankees, plus Isaiah Thomas and Nick Maldonado all announced they plan to return to Vanderbilt next year.
Tennessee second baseman Liam Spence (Chicago Cubs, fifth round) plus pitchers Jackson Leath (Texas Rangers, 12th round) and Sean Hunley (Tampa Bay Rays, 19th round) all remain unsigned.
Listed below are all of the players from Nashville-area schools, including Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Austin Peay and MTSU, who have signed MLB contracts:
Luke Murphy, P, Los Angeles Angles
Vanderbilt
Signed: $750,000
Slot value: $527,800
C.J. Rodriguez, C, Oakland A’s
Vanderbilt
Signed: $400,000
Slot value: $330,100
Hugh Fisher, P, Arizona Diamondbacks
Vanderbilt
Signed: $100,000
Slot value: $147,900
Jayson Gonzalez, 3B, Chicago White Sox
Vanderbilt
Signed: $125,000
Slot value:
Josh Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals
Vanderbilt commit
Signed: $2.25 million
Slot value: $1.34 million
Michael Morales, P, Seattle Mariners
Vanderbilt commit
Signed: $1.5 million
Slot value: $733,100
Chad Dallas, P, Toronto Blue Jays
University of Tennessee
Signed: $497,500
Slot value: $473,700
Max Ferguson, 2B, San Diego Padres
University of Tennessee
Signed: $324,100
Slot value: $324,100
Connor Pavolony, C, Baltimore Orioles
University of Tennessee
Signed: $325,000
Slot value: $237,000
Jake Rucker, 3B, Minnesota Twins
University of Tennessee
Signed: $250,00
Slot value: $198,500
Garrett Spain, OF, Toronto Blue Jays
Austin Peay
Signed: $125,000
Slot value: $125,000
Aaron Brown, P, Houston Astros
MTSU
Signed: $57,500
Slot value: $154,600
