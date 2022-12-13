The fallout for Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson was minimal after the school announced he will remain on staff following an investigation by the Equal Opportunity and Access office into his controversial social media posts last month.
The EOA determined that while Jackson didn’t violate Vanderbilt’s anti-harassment policy, he was in violation of the school’s Electronic Communications and Information Technology Resources policy, which prohibits “unprofessional communication that could negatively impact Vanderbilt’s reputation or interfere with Vanderbilt’s core mission.”
“After being made aware of discriminatory statements made by West, I was sickened to know that my words could be interpreted as hurtful,” Jackson said in a statement. “For this I am saddened and apologetic. In no way do I support antisemitism or any form of discrimination, nor do I condone any forms of bias. … In the weeks and months ahead, I am hoping to meet with those I have hurt to apologize to them and learn from them.”
Jackson, who commented on a social media post in November that “more people need to wake up and speak their mind,” following a barrage of antisemitic remarks from embattled rapper Kanye West, will undergo anti-discrimination training at the EOA’s recommendation as well as training on leadership and social media use.
Vanderbilt AD Candice Lee acknowledged that Jackson’s anti-discrimination training will at a minimum continue through the end of the spring semester.
“I want to be very clear and reiterate: On behalf of the athletics department, I do not tolerate antisemitism in any form, including among our coaches and staff,” Lee said in a statement.
“… This situation — as painful as it is — also presents an opportunity to learn from and support one another. As an institution we challenge ourselves daily to dare to grow. I believe that to do this, we must have both courage and understanding, and we look forward to using this moment to show that we are capable of just that.”
Lee also stated that Jackson decided on his own to complete antisemitism education and to meet with affected student groups and community members to better understand their concerns.
