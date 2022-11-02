It doesn’t appear as if the injury freshman quarterback A.J. Swann suffered during the third quarter of Vanderbilt’s 17-14 loss at Missouri nearly two weeks ago will keep him out of Saturday’s tilt with South Carolina.
Swann, who returned to practice on Tuesday, is “trending in the right direction,” according to head coach Clark Lea, and he could be on track to return against the Gamecocks barring any late-week setbacks.
"A.J. is going to be battling back," Lea said Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference. "I think he's in a good place right now and on course. Obviously these things take time, and so I feel like we have time. My expectation is he'll be playing against South Carolina. Obviously, we have to give him a chance to heal and demonstrate that he is ready, but I feel like there's time to do that. I feel like he's on course to do that."
Swann completed 13 of 30 passes for 115 yards and an interception before Mike Wright come on in relief. Wright completed 9 of 15 passes for 127 yards and led an 80-yard touchdown drive in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter that pulled the Commodores to within three points.
247Sports reported that Swann suffered a concussion in the Missouri game.
Since taking over as Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback on Sept. 17 against Northern Illinois, Swann has thrown for 1,068 yards and eight touchdowns against one interception while completing 57.7 percent of his passes.
