Forty-eight hours after coaching in Vanderbilt’s 38-27 loss to South Carolina, Commodores’ defensive backs coach Dan Jackson has “stepped back” from his coaching duties with the football program.
Jackson came under fire following his remarks defending rapper Kanye West. Despite Jackson issuing a public apology over the weekend, the university’s Equal Opportunity and Access office will conduct an internal review of his comments.
“To be clear, Vanderbilt rejects antisemitism, racism and discrimination in all its forms," Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement. "Consistent with Vanderbilt’s process for addressing reports of discrimination, the matter has now been referred to our Equal Opportunity and Access office for review.
“It is important the university follow its standard process and conduct a thorough review of the complexities of this incident. Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back from his responsibilities with the team during the Equal Opportunity and Access office’s review."
Jackson’s comments surfaced Friday evening on Facebook when he stated that West was “two steps ahead of everyone” and that “more people need to wake up and speak their mind,” seemingly in response to the controversy West stirred up with the antisemitic remarks the rapper made in recent weeks.
Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeier issued a statement on Monday night stating, “Any act of harassment, hatred or violence — whether through action or language, in person or online — stands in direct opposition to Vanderbilt’s values of equity, diversity, and inclusion and will not be tolerated.”
