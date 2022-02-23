When Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea earlier this month promoted Joe Howell to fill the Commodores vacant defensive coordinator position, it created another hole on his defensive staff.
Fortunately for Lea, the vacancy didn’t last long, as Vanderbilt is set to hire Dan Jackson from Northern Illinois, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Jackson replaces Howell, who was initially hired to coach VU’s secondary but later replaced Jesse Minter as DC.
Last season, Vanderbilt allowed 29 passing touchdowns with 13 interceptions and 42 pass breakups. Ethan Barr and Dashaun Jerkins tied for the team lead with three interceptions each. The ‘Dores were tied for fifth in the SEC in interceptions and ranked 11th in the conference in pass breakups.
Jackson served as the pass defense coordinator, cornerbacks coach and co-special teams coach with the Huskies. Before working at NIU, Jackson spent eight seasons with South Dakota State as cornerbacks coach, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.
With Jackson on staff, SDSU made eight straight FCS playoff appearances. And he coached three All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selections and one MVFC All-Newcomer selection.
South Dakota State ranked second nationally in interceptions and fifth nationally in turnovers forced in 2013, and in the top 25 multiple special teams categories in 2019 including punt return defense, kickoff return defense and blocked kicks.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
