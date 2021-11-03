For the first time in school history, Vanderbilt University is pursuing a naming rights partner for its football stadium, according to documents obtained by Nashville Post.
Chris Lee of VandySports.com first reported the news.
The documents began circulating on Tuesday with a proposal from Vanderbilt stating it was working with Independent Sports and Entertainment (ISE) to sell naming rights to Vanderbilt Stadium, as well as to explore other opportunities including a multi-media partnership and business integration across the university’s campus.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to develop the nation's best student-athlete and fan experience, we're pursuing several avenues to generate additional financial support to bring that vision to life," a Vanderbilt spokesperson said in a statement. "This includes examining how we can partner with leading businesses and individuals to unite around an even brighter future for Vanderbilt Athletics."
Vanderbilt is offering potential naming partners as part of the naming rights deal the opportunity to brand assets such as:
- Composite logo and IP
- External/internal venue signage
- Digital/social messaging
- Ticketing and hospitality
- Experiential access and facility usage
- Radio/print materials
- Alumni association/Vanderbilt campus life
- Product and service integration
Vanderbilt Stadium hasn’t undergone any major renovations since 1981. The latest upgrades include the recently completed locker room renovations and the north end zone project, which introduced private seating options as well as in-seat food and beverage options, power outlets and chair-back seats.
The school also recently announced a south end zone project, which will create a new premium seating area, new food and beverage options, other fan amenities and a student-athlete dining center.
If successful, Vanderbilt would be the second SEC team to enter into a naming rights partnership, joining the University of Kentucky, which signed a 12-year, $22.2 million ($1.85 million per year) deal to name its stadium Kroger Field.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.