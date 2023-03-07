It took four seasons, but the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team has a winning record in the SEC under head coach Jerry Stackhouse.
For his efforts, Stackhouse — along with Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams — was named the SEC Co-Coach of the Year on Monday. Forward Liam Robbins was also named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year — the first Vandy player to win the award.
Stackhouse, who led the ‘Dores to an 18-13 record and 11-7 conference record, is Vanderbilt's first Coach of the Year winner since Kevin Stallings in 2010. Vanderbilt was picked to finish 12th in the preseason but finished tied for the fourth-most conference wins, including victories over nationally ranked No. 6 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 23 Kentucky.
The No. 6 Commodores will play the winner of No. 11 seed Georgia and No. 14 seed LSU on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in the SEC Tournament. Vandy is 1-1 against the Bulldogs and Tigers with an 85-82 win over Georgia on Jan. 21 and an 84-77 loss to LSU on Feb. 22.
Robbins, who leads Vanderbilt with 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.15 blocks per game, was also named a first team All-SEC selection and was the first player since Luke Kornet in 2017 named to the SEC All-Defensive team. Out for the season with an injury, Robbins also ranks third in Division I in blocks per game and fifth in total blocks (82).