The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team got a big win in April when guard Jordyn Cambridge announced she was returning for a fifth season.
However, the Commodores will be without Cambridge for the 2022-23 season after she announced via social media on Monday that she suffered a season-ending injury.
“I had plans to do special things with my team during my fifth season at Vanderbilt,” Cambridge tweeted. “Unfortunately, I have suffered an Achilles rupture and I will miss the 2022-23 season. I don’t know why these things happen, but I have proven that I am resilient enough to overcome any adversity.”
It’s the third major injury of Cambridge’s career after previously suffering two torn ACLs. The Ensworth alum could return for a sixth year of eligibility if she chooses thanks to the NCAA’s waiver that grants student-athletes affected by the COVID pandemic an extra year of eligibility.
Cambridge, who was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team last season, recorded the first triple-double in program history in Vanderbilt’s win over 12-seed Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament in March, and she was one of two Vanderbilt players to start 30 or more games this year.
During Vanderbilt’s WNIT run, she averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals in three postseason that included wins over Murray State and Liberty. During the regular season, Cambridge averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.9 steals per game while playing a team-high 34 minutes per game.
Cambridge helped guide the Commodores to 16 wins under first-year head coach Shea Ralph. It was the first time since 2015 Vandy won more than 15 games or made a postseason appearance.
The ‘Dores return their second- and fourth-leading scorers in Iyana Moore (12.7 points per game) Sacha Washington (7.6 points per game), respectively. VU also added transfers Ciaja Harbison from Saint Louis and Marnelle Garraud from Boston College as well.
Vanderbilt opens the season at Western Kentucky on Nov. 7.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In