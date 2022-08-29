Nearly nine months after Vanderbilt confirmed it was exploring options for the first-ever naming rights partner for its football stadium, the university announced on Monday that it found one.
In a press conference in the school’s football meeting room, director of athletics Candice Lee revealed Vanderbilt had agreed to a 10-year naming rights agreement with FirstBank, a Nashville-headquartered company with 81 bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“This partnership builds on the university’s long and cherished tradition of community collaboration,” Lee said. “As the Vandy United campaign reimagines what is possible for Vanderbilt athletics, partnering with FirstBank also ensures we can meet the challenges of the changing landscape of college athletics.”
Added Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier: “Vanderbilt is a Nashville institution — in, of and for the city. This agreement with FirstBank, and the possibilities it creates, forges a new kind of collaborative connection among our university, our community and our Commodore student-athletes as we all — to use our university motto — ‘dare to grow’ and realize our shared potential together.”
Vanderbilt is just the second SEC school to enter into a naming rights partnership for its football stadium, joining the University of Kentucky, which signed a 12-year, $22.2 million ($1.85 million per year) deal to name its stadium Kroger Field.
Per the agreement, Vanderbilt Stadium will be renamed FirstBank Stadium at Dudley Field beginning with the 2022 football season. The partnership also includes a multi-media arrangement with all Vanderbilt varsity sports, sponsorship of student internships and alumni engagement ventures, as well as providing educational financial planning for students, staff and faculty.
FirstBank, which is now the official bank of Vanderbilt athletics and the Vanderbilt Alumni Association, will also donate $500,000 to Vanderbilt for the creation of scholarships for student-athletes from Tennessee high schools pursuing a degree in a finance-related field.
“As a Nashvillian and a Vanderbilt alum, this is a great Nashville partnership,” Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea said. “… We feel strengthened by the brand, we feel strengthened by [FirstBank President and CEO] Chris [Holmes] and his team. … For us to take the field in FirstBank Stadium this fall is just an indication of where this program is headed and it’s an exciting time for this football program.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
