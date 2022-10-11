The Vanderbilt Commodores were already thin at running back behind starter Ray Davis, and after Monday’s news that junior running back Rocko Griffin had voluntarily left the team, the ‘Dores are down to just three backs.
Griffin, who began the year as the No. 3 tailback, has just nine carries for 86 yards and a touchdown through three games. He started the year as the No. 3 running back behind Davis and sophomore Patrick Smith.
"We love Rocko, and [we're] grateful for him," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said during his weekly radio appearance on the Commodore Hour. "Grateful for all the work he has put into the program and wish him well and support him moving forward. But for us, we can quickly shift our attention to the team that's here and that's focused on going down to Athens and playing four quarters of Vanderbilt football.
“That's what we aim to do. We've got a lot of great things ahead, and we're excited for the back end of this season. Again, it always is tough when you have a player that makes a decision to move on, but at the same time, we love the team that we have, and we feel great about our strength moving forward."
In three seasons with Vanderbilt, Griffin tallied 695 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 191 carries across 22 games, including six starts.
With Griffin gone, Vanderbilt will likely give freshman Chase Gillespie, who has 27 carries and 119 yards through four games, an expanded role out of the backfield to spell Davis, who leads the ‘Dores with 507 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Cooper Lutz, a walk-on senior transfer from Syracuse, is also an option. He had one carry for seven yards in the season opener against Hawaii and two carries for five yards against Wake Forest. Jayden McGowan has also received some carries, totaling 35 yards on seven attempts.
