First, Joey Lynch took David Raih’s job as Vanderbilt’s offensive play caller. Now, he’s taking Raih’s job as offensive coordinator just six days after Raih and the school parted ways, according to a report from Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports.
Lynch, who was the offensive coordinator at Colorado State in 2020, was the Commodores’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season in addition to calling plays, while Raih served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Raih came to Vanderbilt after two years as the receivers coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He spent five years with the Green Bay Packers before his stint in Arizona.
The ‘Dores ranked last in the SEC last season in total offense (3,751 total yards) with a league-worst 2,272 yards passing and 15.75 points per game. The only offensive category VU didn’t rank last in was rushing (1,479 yards), in which they were 13th.
Vanderbilt is also expected to hire Colorado State receivers coach Alex Bailey to the same role. Under his guidance, the Rams receiver group combined for 237 receptions, 3,020 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a 90-reception, 1,121-yard season from tight end Trey McBride, who became the first unanimous All-American in school history and won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end.
No Vanderbilt receiver had more than 57 receptions or 654 yards receiving. Will Sheppard and Cam Johnson tied for the team-lead with four touchdown catches.
The Commodores also announced the hires of two new defensive assistants on Friday, as Nick Howell will replace Inoke Breckterfield as defensive backs coach and Larry Black will replace LaMar Morgan as defensive tackles coach.
