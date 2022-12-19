Nearly two weeks after leading rusher Ray Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal, the Vanderbilt Commodores also lost their running backs coach.
Norval McKenzie, who has been with VU for eight years as a player (2001-2004), graduate assistant (2008-2010) and assistant coach (2021-2022), is leaving to be the new running backs coach at Georgie Tech, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Prior to Vanderbilt, McKenzie, an Atlanta native, served as the RBs coach at Louisville, Arkansas State and Furman. He also coached special teams at the latter two. He was a nominee in 2018 for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
McKenzie previously worked with new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from 2016 to 2018 at Arkansas State.
The Commodores averaged 159.9 yards rushing per game with 13 touchdowns this season under Norvell’s guidance — up from the eight touchdowns and 123.3 yards rushing per game they averaged in his first season.
Davis rushed for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, becoming only the seventh 1,000-yard rusher in program history. It was also just the 10th 1,000-yard rushing season Vanderbilt has ever had.
McKenzie played a key role in recruiting some of Vanderbilt’s top players over the last two seasons including quarterback A.J. Swann, receiver Jayden McGowan and defensive lineman B.J. Diakite.
