Just four days after his official visit to Vanderbilt, Lipscomb Academy receiver Junior Sherrill knew he had found the place for him.
Sherrill, who held offers from Ball State, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, committed to the Commodores on Monday nearly nine months after getting his official offer. He’s the second Mustang to commit to an SEC program, joining teammate Nate Spillman — a three-star receiver who pledged to Tennessee in March.
A three-star receiver and the No. 44-ranked player in Tennessee according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Sherrill also joins three-star Mt. Juliet linebacker Ethan Crisp as the second local product in Vandy’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 43rd in the country.
"What sealed the deal for me was when I came for my [official visit]," Sherrill told 247Sports. "It was just a good vibe. From the time I stepped foot into the hotel, to the time I left, they always treated me like family. That's one thing I've always liked about them. They've been like that since they offered me."
Sherrill, a 5-foot-10, 175 pounder who moved from running back to receiver last year, totaled 75 receptions for 870 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping guide Lipscomb Academy to a Division II-AA state championship win over Christ Presbyterian Academy.
He, along with fellow three-star receiver Duran Parish, gives Vanderbilt two more weapons for the 2023 season to pair with underclassmen Quincy Skinner Jr., Will Sheppard, Logan Kyle and Jayden McGowan.
