Clark Lea has placed an emphasis on recruiting his own backyard, so it’s no surprise that the third-year head coach’s first commitment in the class of 2024 is one from Tennessee.
McCallie quarterback Jeremy St-Hilaire announced his commitment to Vanderbilt over the weekend, marking the fourth QB the Commodores have landed in Lea’s tenure.
St-Hilaire does not currently have an official star rating in the 247Sports composite rankings. Vanderbilt was his only Division I offer, and he took an official visit to campus on Jan. 29. He also took a visit to Penn State on Jan. 14.
"It was great; I really enjoyed it,” St-Hilaire told Vandysports.com of his visit to West End. “The thing that stood out the most is their vision for greatness in the future. They have their plan and are ready to make it happen. They are building something special."
St-Hilaire, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller who transferred to McCallie last season from Montreal, threw for 2,375 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for another 410 yards and seven scores.
He led the Blue Tornado to a 10-3 record and a loss to MBA in the Division II-AAA state semifinal.
