Twenty-six players will make the final USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, and two Vanderbilt Commodores are among the 50 training camp hopefuls.
Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and pitcher Carter Holton were invited to Team USA’s training camp on Wednesday, competing with 48 other non-draft-eligible college players for a two-team, five-game intrasquad series from June 30 to July 4 in North Carolina and streamed on USABaseball.com.
Bradfield Jr. led the Commodores in several categories including hits (243), runs scored (69) and stolen bases (46) — second-most in the NCAA. The sophomore hit .317 in 62 games with 8 home runs, 36 RBIs, 121 total bases, a .415 on-base percentage and a .977 fielding percentage. He was an All-SEC first team selection and was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Holton, a Freshman All-SEC selection, led Vanderbilt with a 3.14 ERA and two complete games. Sporting an 8-4 record, Holton had the lowest opponent batting average (.192), second-fewest earned runs allowed (28) and second-most strikeouts (97) of Vanderbilt’s starting pitchers. He was named a Freshman All-American by both Collegiate Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Game 1 of the Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series will be played at the USA Baseball national training complex in Cary, North Carolina, Games 2-4 will be played at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, and Game 5 will be played at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The final 26-player roster will be decided shortly after the conclusion of the intrasquad series as Team USA will compete in group stage play with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao July 9-15 in the Netherlands at Honkbalweek Haarlem.
