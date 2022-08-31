Just one game into the 2022 season and the Vanderbilt football team has already lost two of its top 2022 recruits.
Head coach Clark Lea announced on Wednesday morning that freshmen Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards had been dismissed from the team. No specific reason was given.
“We take pride in having the highest standards as a program, and in doing so ensure that it is a privilege to be a part of this team,” he said in a statement. “A strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field, and this ecosystem is my responsibility. We wish Maurice and Daniel the very best in their journeys forward.”
Neither player saw action in the Commodores’ season-opening 63-10 win over Hawaii.
Martin, who was the highest-rated recruit in Vanderbilt’s 2022 class, was a four-star recruit and the No. 35-ranked linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He also participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, where he announced his commitment to Vanderbilt.
Edwards, the No. 15-ranked player in Illinois and the No. 58 running back in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings, was a three-star recruit and one of two running backs in Vandy’s 2022 class along with fellow three-star player Chase Gillespie.
Both players were part of Vanderbilt’s best recruiting class since 2013, which ranked 45th in the nation.
