After losing a handful of players to the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season, the Vanderbilt Commodores got some good news over the weekend.
One of the program’s top pitching recruits, Andrew Dutkanych, informed potential MLB suitors that he is turning down the possible temptation of MLB for the bright lights of Hawkins Field.
"I will play baseball at Vanderbilt next year and forego this year's draft opportunities," Dutkanych tweeted. "Can't wait to get going."
Dutkanych, a potential first-round pick and the No. 30 overall prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft according to MLB.com, emailed teams over the weekend informing them of his decision.
He is part of a loaded VU incoming recruiting class that ranks among the best in the country and features 11 players listed in the Baseball America top 500 including outfielder Druw Jones (No. 1); pitchers Dylan Lesko (No. 13), Brandon Barriera (No. 24) and Noah Schultz (No. 45); third baseman Sal Stewart (No. 59); and outfielder Ryan Clifford (No. 65).
Dutkanych, the No. 35 recruit in the country according to Baseball America, set a Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School record with 320 strikeouts over three seasons. He also finished with a 20-7 record and a 1.38 ERA.
Also over the weekend, former Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little found his next destination after committing to LSU. The No. 15 overall recruit in the class of 2021, Little had a 4-4 record with a 4.65 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 81.1 innings in his two seasons with the Commodores.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In