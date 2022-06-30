Less than 24 hours after landing a commitment from one Middle Tennessee wideout, another asked to be released from his national letter of intent.
Three-star Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige announced via social media on Wednesday that he was decommiting from Vanderbilt and pursuing other recruiting options nearly five months after picking the Commodores.
"First off I would like to thank Coach Lea and the entire coaching staff at Vanderbilt for believing in me," Paige tweeted."This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life. After a lot of thought and long talks with my family, I have decided to ask for my release from Vanderbilt University, so I can reopen my recruitment."
Paige, the No. 55-ranked player in Tennessee and the 215th-ranked receiver in the 2022 class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, was one of three three-star wideouts in the Commodores’ 2022 class, along with Jayden McGowan and Daveon Walker. He wasn’t due to enroll at Vanderbilt until the winter.
He had offers from Akron, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Central Michigan and Middle Tennessee State, even intending to sign with MTSU in January before Vanderbilt flipped him.
A dual-sport athlete with the Bucs, Paige had 35 receptions, 639 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season.
