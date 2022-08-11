One would be hard pressed to find an amateur golfer who has had a better 2022 than Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.
Sargent, the SEC Freshman of the Year and first team All-American, won the NCAA men’s golf individual national championship then followed it up by winning the NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award.
On Wednesday, the rising sophomore added another accolade to his growing resume when he was chosen to represent Team USA in the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship, as announced by the United States Golf Association.
Sargent, who is ranked No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, is just the second Vanderbilt golfer ever selected to participate in the tournament, joining Matthias Schwab in 2016.
The World Amateur Team Championship will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 in France at Le Golf National and Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche and feature many of the top amateur golfers in the world.
Sargent became the ninth freshman ever, and the first in 15 years, to win an NCAA men’s golf national title. He was also the first Commodore to win the Phil Mickelson Award and just the second student-athlete in school history to win an individual national championship.
In addition, Sargent was named a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award, which honors the most outstanding male college golfer as voted by peers, coaches and golf media.
Among Sargent’s other 2022 highlights were a runner-up finish in the individual SEC golf championships, a win at the Mossy Oak Collegiate tournament, and three top-five finishes including the Palm Beach Regional, the Linger Longer Invitational and the Mason Rudolph Championship.
