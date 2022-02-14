Vanderbilt unveiled its new men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday.
The men’s locker room was completed in January and was funded through a donation from the Huber family. The 3,500-squarw-foot NBA-style locker room features 17 locker spaces with wireless charging stations, power outlets and iPad docks.
Other features of the men’s locker room include:
- Barber shop with photos honoring basketball history
- Gaming area with PS5s
- NBA wall highlighting Vanderbilt’s former student-athletes in the league
- Fueling station for student-athletes
- Shoe wall highlighting Nike options
- Teaching spaces – video and white board area in front of lockers
- In-game meeting space
- Coach’s locker room/alumni locker room
- “Forever Black and Gold Star” for former student-athletes to sign
- New bathroom and shower areas with extended height waterfall fixtures
- Seven televisions including a video wall with four displays
Like the men, the women’s locker room — also completed in January —is 3,500 square feet and features 18 locker spaces with wireless charging stations, power outlets and iPad docks.
The women’s locker room also includes:
- Fueling station for student-athletes
- Teaching spaces with video and whiteboard area in front of lockers
- In-game meeting space
- Coach’s locker room
- “Forever Black and Gold Star” for former student-athletes to sign
