Vanderbilt forward Brinae Alexander has two years of college eligibility left; however, she won’t be spending them on West End.
The Riverdale High School product announced on Wednesday her intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal. She reportedly considered transferring before the 2021 season but elected to stay and earn her undergraduate degree.
“Through injuries, coaching changes, roster turnover, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pursuit of earning a Vanderbilt degree, I have grown into a successful and confident young woman and have proven myself to be a force on the court,” Alexander said in a statement.
“After all that I have accomplished at Vanderbilt, it is time for me to start a new [chapter]. The Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities will always be home, but I will be entering the transfer portal as I plan to use my final years of eligibility in a new home with new challenges.”
Alexander led the Commodores in scoring (15.2 points per game) and 3-point shooting (36.3) while ranking second in free-throw percentage (77.8), steals (63) and minutes per game (32.9). She scored in double figures in 25 of 32 games this year, including eight 20-point games.
In four years with the ‘Dores, Alexander averaged 12.9 points, 3.74 rebounds, 1.46 assists, 1.4 steals per game and 28.6 minutes per game. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019.
“Brinae gave us her best all year long and has grown so much at Vanderbilt as a player and a person,” Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph tweeted. “We've known for a while that she would seek other opportunities, and we wish her the best as she pursues the next chapter of her academic and athletic career!”
At Riverdale, Alexander helped lead the Lady Warriors to three consecutive AAA state championships, including a 34-0 season and national championship in 2016. She averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game during her senior season as Riverdale went 36-1 with a state championship.
She was a five-star prospect and the No. 33 overall prospect in the class of 2018 according to espnW.
