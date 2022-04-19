Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Lee got straight to the point as she explained the school's decision to add volleyball as its 17th varsity sport to reporters on Tuesday.
"It has been a long time coming," Lee said as she revealed the four-decade wait for a Vanderbilt volleyball team, which was discontinued following the 1979-80 season, was finally over.
The school’s Vandy United initiative not only provided new state-of-the-art facilities for football and the men’s and women’s basketball programs, but it also breathed life into volleyball’s revival on West End — a discussion Lee admitted was happening even before she became the school’s AD more than two years ago.
“This is not a new conversation,” Lee said. “It's just that now I'm in a position to do it, because I'm in charge. I say that with all the humility in the world, but now we can do it. We also have the support because of Vandy United — and the space — to actually make this feasible and to put them in a position where they can succeed, and not at the expense of another program.
“[Former VU athletics director] David Williams is not here today, but I'm happy for him too because he wanted to have volleyball, and now we have the ability to do it."
Volleyball marks the 11th women’s sport that Vanderbilt sponsors. The goal is to field a team and compete by the 2025 season, although Lee did not rule out potentially being ready by 2024.
The team will practice and play at Memorial Gymnasium, where Lee stated a volleyball locker room will be built once the men’s and women’s basketball programs migrate to the new basketball operations facility. Vanderbilt will also begin its coaching search later this fall.
“When it's time for us to sponsor volleyball, we want them ready to compete at a championship level right away,” Lee said. “So, we need some runway to do that. We want them to be fully funded — that's 12 scholarships.
“We want to make sure that they have the appropriate and adequate staff, all of the support resources. There are a lot of things that go into this, and we want to set them up for success while also making sure that our other sports have what they need."
Vanderbilt had been the only SEC member and just the second Power 5 school to not have a women’s volleyball team.
But now, Vanderbilt is looking to capitalize on the popularity of the sport, which is the second-most-popular among female athletes in Tennessee.
“To all the talented young women out there playing volleyball, you need to know that Vanderbilt will be an option for you,” Lee said.
Although not as successful as its football, basketball or baseball teams, the SEC has had mild success as a volleyball conference with one national volleyball champion (Kentucky in 2020) and two runners-up (Florida in 2017 and 2003).
Lee said she expects Vanderbilt to compete at a championship level from Day 1. Those are lofty expectations given some of the top programs such as Purdue, Nebraska and Penn State are all perennial national championship contenders and draw relatively large crowds, averaging between $3 and $4 million in revenue per year.
For comparison, local volleyball programs bring in about one-third of that revenue. Lipscomb’s volleyball program averages approximately $1.1 million in revenue per year, while MTSU averages approximately $1.075 million and Belmont around $966,000.
While the revival of the volleyball program is yet another milestone in Lee’s short tenure, she stated that she’ll continue to be aggressive in her quest to raise the national profile of Vanderbilt athletics.
“We’re attacking a historical narrative that says that we’re not serious about competing at the highest level or a false narrative that says we don’t have support from across the street,” Lee added.
“It’s just not true. You have an opportunity to come here and be at an elite academic institution where the degree speaks for itself in one of the best cities in the world in the best conference in the country. … If you’re a competitor, I don’t know why you wouldn’t relish that opportunity.”
