Fourteen games into her Vanderbilt basketball career and Iyana Moore already has her name in the school record books.
Moore broke Christina Foggie, Meredith Marsh and Abi Ramsey’s single-game record for 3s as she knocked down nine of them to help the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team crush Alabama State 94-42 and run its win streak to four straight.
The Commodores made 17 3-pointers as a team, also a new program record, breaking the previous mark set in 1993.
“You have goals as a freshman, but you never really imagine yourself doing it until it happens and it’s just kind of like you’re in awe,” Moore said. “You realize you did something, broke a record that’s been here for a long time. So, that’s kind of cool.”
“It’s always exciting to have a game like that where you can set records and get better," Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said. “It’s fun for the players, it’s certainly fun for Iyana. It’s exciting to watch them be so into it and so happy when she finally did break the record.”
As the clock ticked away late in the fourth quarter, Moore was still one away from setting the new individual record, and Vanderbilt was still one away from the team record. So, it was only fitting that when the 5-foot-8 freshman hit her last 3 with 3:23 left, she broke both records.
Moore admitted that she wasn’t aware that she and her teammates had tied the team record, or that she had tied an individual record. So, Ralph informed them as they huddled together in the final minutes.
“When you have an opportunity to do something special like that, I told her she was going to stay in until she made it,” Ralph joked.
“It’ll come if it’s meant to be,” Moore said. “I just took the shots that were open. If it wasn’t open, I would swing it to the next person. If the layup was there, I could take a layup, but honestly, if it wasn’t there, I wasn’t going to take it, I wasn’t going to force it.”
As part of her record-breaking performance, Moore also set a new career high with 32 points, topping her previous best of 17 points in a 74-64 loss to Kansas on Dec. 5. The 5-foot-8 freshman entered Tuesday’s game leading the Commodores in three-point shooting (.359 percent) and ranked third on the team in scoring with 9.9 points per game.
Vanderbilt (9-5) has a stiff test waiting in its next game on Thursday as the ‘Dores head to College Station to play No. 23 Texas A&M.
“After a [holiday] break you need to be as positive as you can going into SEC [play],” Moore said. “I think tonight we showed that we can play defense after the break and still be mentally focused and prepared. I think that’s a good thing as a team.”
