Entering Saturday’s contest, the Stanford Cardinal had taken a few shots at Vanderbilt for being the inferior academic university.
After Stanford’s 41-23 win, there’s no doubt which is the superior school, at least in football.
"Some of it is certainly that they're a formidable opponent, and they made plays," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "You have to give them credit for that. But we're going to be disgusted with some of the execution and some of the details on the film. That's where we have to take ownership as a staff and as a program to be better."
The Commodores looked game early, matching a Stanford opening scoring drive with one of their own, going 75 yards on 14 plays capped off by a Re’Mahn David touchdown run.
Ken Seals led a Vanderbilt 98-yard scoring drive in the second quarter to tie it 14-14, but then chaos ensued in the final 1:53 of the half as vintage Vanderbilt came out.
Following a Joshua Karty field goal, Seal threw a costly interception that set up an easy Stanford touchdown for a two-score lead. Then after a three-and-out, Vanderbilt allowed a 48-yard punt return accompanied by an illegal formation penalty that set Stanford up well within field goal range.
The 13-point swing was ultimately Vanderbilt’s undoing.
“What a disappointing chain of events, right?” Lea remarked. “…It’s a team that doesn’t yet know how to put it away. We had a chance to take all the momentum into half and to come back to the first possession of the second half. It’s brutal.”
Stanford scored 3:42 into the second half – a run of 20 unanswered points – and dominated what Vanderbilt calls “the middle eight” – the final four minutes off the first half and first four minutes of the second half.
And while the Commodores have shown more signs of fight this season than they had in any season under Derek Mason, this team isn’t built to overcome 20-point deficits just yet.
"That's when they started to break (away),” said running back Rocko Griffin, who ran for 107 yards on 19 carries. “So as a team, as an offense, we've got to strengthen that. We started fast. The biggest thing, next time, is to finish fast."
While the loss stings, especially after snapping an 11-game losing streak, Vanderbilt leaves Saturday with a few things to hang its hat on.
The ‘Dores had more first downs that Stanford (23 to 20) and outgained the Cardinal on the ground, rushing for 247 total yards and a touchdown. Mike Wright also provided a little spark off the bench, rushing for 36 yards and passing for 31 yards and a touchdown.
If Lea can continue to find wrinkles for Wright, the Vanderbilt offense will be all the better for it.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
