The Vanderbilt Commodores went winless in 2020, so a two-game improvement in the win column in 2021 should be considered progress, right?
Clark Lea was handed arguably the toughest reclamation project in college football, and despite the 2-10 record and 0-8 mark against SEC opponents, a quick glance at the numbers shows Lea has Vanderbilt at least on the right track.
Last season, the ‘Dores lost five games by 25 or more points; this season that number was down to three, and Vanderbilt looked far more competitive in 2021 than it had in the past few years.
In fact, Vanderbilt saw tangible improvement across several categories including:
- Total offense: 2,970 yards in 2020; 3,740 yards in 2021
- Passing offense: 1,979 yards in 2020; 2,272 yards in 2021
- Rushing offense: 991 yards in 2020; 1,468 yards in 2021
- Points per game: 14.78 in 2020; 15.75 in 2021
- Points off turnovers: 17 in 2020; 41 in 2021
"I've never been more energized for where we're headed,” Lea said. “I look at the guys in the room, I look at the nucleus of the team returning, I think about how much I know about what's needed and where we need to strengthen, I'm so excited about where we're headed. We have the opportunity for exponential growth this offseason.”
While exponential may be a strong word, it’s easy enough to see Lea’s point.
Vanderbilt teams under former head coach Derek Mason garnered a reputation for folding after falling behind early in games and following that up with clunkers the following week.
But this year, the Commodores rarely seemed to lose their competitive fire. And even if they were clearly out of a game, they seemed to seldom throw in the towel (aside from the Georgia game).
That ability to respond, to take the mistakes made the previous week and work to correct them and not just talk about correcting them, that’s what should spark a little optimism for Vandy fans after Lea’s inaugural season.
The first-year head coach bluntly stated after a season-opening 23-3 loss to ETSU that returning the Vanderbilt program to respectability was all about the long game. He’s also on record several times this year stating that winning is a skill that the ‘Dores hadn’t yet learned, and it was his job to teach it to them.
The progress Vanderbilt makes from Year 1 to 2 under Lea should serve as a reasonable barometer for where fans can expect Lea to take the program.
"I told the team in the locker room after the game, the clock has already started on Year 2 and Team 2,” Lea said. “So to take the learning from this year, I think part of it is to be angry about where we are. Angry enough to each make the decision to change, to move the program forward. Let rage fill us as we watch other teams enjoy bowl games as we return back to campus and start our work in January.
“Let's be fueled forward to make the choices we need to make — each one among us — to ensure we don't sit in the same position a year from now. We have a long way to go, but we have special people who will close the gap rapidly so long as we make the right choices. What I learned, as frustrated as I have been this year and as painful as the results have been, I think that pain is a part of progress. I feel excited and energized to take all this frustration I have and start applying it toward our process in Year 2."
