Just 10 days out from its season opener against ETSU on Sept. 4, the Vanderbilt football team is nearing fully-vaccinated status.
Head coach Clark Lea told reporters that the Commodores were trending upward in their vaccination rates as they inch closer to the start of the regular season.
“We are in a really good place with our vaccination rate,” Lea said. “The last I checked, we were north of 95 percent. With the variants and new cases, we understand that it doesn’t fully protect us; it still takes discipline and accountability, but we are in a good place right now.”
Vanderbilt was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. Difficulties started when a handful of ‘Dores players opted out of the season, then Vandy had games against Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia postponed due to COVID-related issues.
VU fell below the SEC-mandated threshold of minimum scholarship players needed to compete on more than one occasion and several key players were forced into mandatory quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has hinted that any teams that can’t compete due to COVID-19 related issues may have to forfeit games in 2021, although that hasn’t been set in stone yet.
All Vanderbilt students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff are required to be vaccinated in order to be permitted on campus. Exceptions can be made for medical or religious justifications.
The SEC has been one of the more outspoken conferences in favor of its student-athletes getting vaccinated. Six teams were reported to be at or above an 80 percent vaccination rate at SEC Media Days in July. Currently, Ole Miss is the only SEC team with a 100 percent vaccination rate, followed by Alabama (99 percent), LSU (97 percent), Vanderbilt (95 percent) and Georgia (85 percent). Missouri had the lowest reported rate at 40.4 percent.
LSU recently adopted new gameday protocols that require either proof of vaccination for fans over the age of 12 or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to each football game to be allowed to enter the stadium.
