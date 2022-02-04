The Vanderbilt Commodores are already set at the quarterback position with both Mike Wright and Ken Seals returning for their respective junior seasons.
But what about after they both graduate?
Fortunately for Vandy, Clark Lea likes to plan ahead. The first-year head coach signed three three-star QBs in his 2022 class — A.J. Swann, Drew Dickey and Walter Taylor — presumably solidifying the future of the position for the foreseeable future.
"Well, we wanted to have five on the roster,” Lea said of signing three new QBs. “We feel like competition is important, and that position, in and of itself, is so important. So, we wanted the opportunity for iron to sharpen iron and for us to have guys battle it out. We feel like we got three really talented players in the class — three that have unique skill sets and leadership in their DNA.”
Swann, who committed to Vanderbilt on Dec. 5, signed on Dec. 15, and enrolled on Jan. 10. And Dickey, who committed in April 2021 and signed in December, had been in Lea’s plans for the last two months. Both were projected to battle for the Commodores’ No. 3 spot this year.
But Taylor, the No. 62 player in Alabama according to 247Sports composite rankings, was a last-minute addition on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. He got his offer from Vanderbilt on Nov. 14 but considered other programs that would offer more immediate playing time, with the schools including Long Island, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northern Illinois and UT-Martin.
As Seals and Wright have pushed each other, bringing out the best versions of the other, Lea is confident Swann, Dickey and Taylor will do the same.
“We felt like [Taylor] was just too talented to pass [on],” Lea added. “He has got a lot of upside and we feel like an undervalued guy that we're excited to have be a part of this. That position is so important. We want for guys to be able to battle it out and to make each other better, and I think Ken (Seals) and Mike (Wright) have experienced that as well.
“They also are excited to play together and to support each other. They ultimately have the confidence to go after what they want, but I think (offensive coordinator) Joey (Lynch) did a great job keeping everyone in the loop and that's kind of a hallmark of the program.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
