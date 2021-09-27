Four first downs. Seventy-seven yards of total offense. Three turnovers.
Following Saturday’s 62-0 beatdown, it’s resoundingly clear that Vanderbilt isn’t in the same league as No. 2 Georgia. But we already knew that.
Ken Seals and Mike Wright combined to complete just 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards with two interceptions. Six runners collectively totaled a mere 53 rushing yards on 28 carries (1.9 yards per carry), with Wright accounting for 41 of those yards.
Not many expected the Commodores to defeat, much less hang with, the Bulldogs. But Vanderbilt was anticipated to avoid getting embarrassed that badly. That thought dissipated after Georgia scored on five straight drives to open the game and ran up a 35-0 lead before the first quarter even ended.
“You learn about yourself in a game like this,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “You also learn about yourself in the response to a game like this. We’re disappointed. We've got a team that has a damaged pride right now. But how quickly can we turn the page and shift focus to our next opponent and win the response and be better? If we can learn to play up to our standard, if we can learn to play and represent Vanderbilt football, the personality, the style of play, there are better days ahead.”
Just how bad was Saturday’s outing?
The 62-point loss was Vanderbilt’s worst ever against Georgia. It was also the Commodores’ fourth-worst shutout loss and fifth-worst overall loss by margin of victory in school history.
Worst losses in Vanderbilt history:
Nov. 3, 1917 — Georgia Tech 83, Vanderbilt 0
Nov. 17, 1945 — Alabama 71, Vanderbilt 0
Nov. 26, 1994 — Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 0
Sept. 29, 1979 — Alabama 66, Vanderbilt 3
Sept. 25, 2021 — Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
"This is just a point in the progression line," Lea said. "It doesn't shake us because we understand it doesn't define us. This is a delicate ecosystem. We're young and we're in the infancy of our program. This is everything that we've talked about all the way up until this point. This is the long, hard way.”
The long, hard way is correct. While Vanderbilt has shown glimpses of what it can be, it is clear that the talent gap between VU and Georgia is major, as it is compared to every other team in the SEC East.
But that gap should close with time. Lea is working with a Derek Mason-built team that went 0-9 last year, and all things considered, he’s doing a decent job. While Saturday’s loss was historically bad, Vanderbilt can prove things are different with how it responds.
“This is a measure of where we are right now, but certainly not an indicator of where we are headed,” Lea added. “For me, this isn’t about [Georgia]. It’s about us, it’s about how we performed, it’s about the things that we can do. That starts with me.”
The Commodores have an opportunity to get right on Saturday against Connecticut, which hasn’t won a game since Oct. 19, 2019. Vanderbilt opened as 14-point favorite on Sunday.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.