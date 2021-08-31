A little over a month after announcing he would return to school for his senior season, Vanderbilt outfielder Isaiah Thomas has had a change of heart.
Announcing he was stepping away from his final season with Vanderbilt on Instagram, the rising senior put the Commodore baseball program on blast for seemingly exploiting his mental health during the 2021 season.
“I’m happy to announce I will be stepping away from my last year in the program,” Thomas wrote. “After years of relationships, they choose their beliefs over the well-being of mental health and took advantage of that sensitive aspect in my life. That is all there is to share publicly at the moment. My teammates, this is not about you; it’s for me.”
A Vanderbilt spokesperson confirmed Thomas was no longer a member of the baseball program. He still has one year of eligibility left and he is free to transfer and play for another school if he chooses.
Entering his junior season as a projected second-round pick in the MLB draft, Thomas was not selected during the three-day event in mid-July. After its conclusion, he was one of three Vandy players, joining Nick Maldonado and Dominic Keegan, to announce their intentions to return for 2021.
The 6-foot-3 right fielder started 57 of 59 games in 2021, hitting .305 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs. He ranked third on the Commodores in batting average and home runs, and he was 10th in the SEC with a .583 slugging percentage.
The highlight of his season came on June 6 against Georgia Tech in the Nashville Regional when he belted the game-winning grand slam in the top of the 11th inning to send the Commodores to the Super Regionals.
Thomas’ departure removes one of the Commodores’ more experienced bats from the lineup. Vanderbilt does, however, have a few other experienced hitters returning next season headlined by reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Enrique Bradfield, who was also named to the All-SEC first team, SEC All-Defensive Team, and Freshman All-SEC team.
The ‘Dores also return Keegan, Javier Vaz, Parker Noland, Jack Bulger, Troy LaNeve, Spencer Jones, Carter Young and Tate Kolwyck.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
