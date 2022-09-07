How big of a deal is it that quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to play for No. 23 Wake Forest?
The Demon Deacons opened as 6.5-point favorites over Vanderbilt on Saturday, but that number climbed to 13 points just one day after the fifth-year QB announced he would, in fact, play against the Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
But if you ask Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt’s preparation is more about defending the system than defending any one player.
“Wake Forest is about explosive plays and scoring points,” Lea said on Tuesday. “I think they averaged 41 points per game a year ago, and that was fourth in the country. They won 11 games, and they've done that through a high-powered offense.
“… Our ability to play our style and our identity, to dictate terms on our side defensively — that's going to be a big part of this. Then winning the turnover battle, too. … If we can turn them over, it's going to obviously position us to have success, and our ability to maintain possession on our side and extend drives and finish with touchdowns. You have to score touchdowns to beat these teams that are that are high scoring in this manner. So, defending this offense will occur in all three phases of our approach.”
Hartman was a catalyst for Wake Forest’s 11-3 season and ACC Atlantic Division title last year. The 6-foot-1 signal caller threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns while adding another 11 scores on the ground en route to a second team All-ACC selection.
In his absence, Mitch Griffis filled in admirably, completing 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three TDs in the Demon Deacons’ 44-10 win over VMI last week.
But regardless of who’s under center for Wake Forest, Lea guarantees the ‘Dores will be prepared.
"Just from what I've known, they'll change subtly in personality depending on who the quarterback is,” Lea stated. “But this is a system. … Obviously, Hartman has done well. It seems like anyone that they've put back at quarterback has found success and rhythm in the system. So to me, this is a focus on defending the system.
“Obviously, I'd love to see Sam play. I'm pulling for him as he's battling through his injury. But in the end for us, whoever that trigger man is, we have to be ready to defend the system. That's going to be the most stressful part of our performance on defense on Saturday."
Wake Forest should be the Commodores’ toughest test three games in.
Vanderbilt’s defense had a solid showing against Hawaii in the season opener, holding Brayden Schager and Joey Yellen in check. The duo combined to complete 28 of 55 passes for just 250 yards. Elon’s Matthew McKay threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns last week.
