Four Vanderbilt football players earned preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors from Athlon Sports, the largest total for the Commodores since 2019.
Senior wide receiver Will Sheppard and safety C.J. Taylor each earned third-team selections, while senior offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore and graduate punter Matthew Hayball were named to the publication’s fourth team.
Defending national champion Georgia had the most preseason All-SEC selections with 15. Alabama was next with 12, while LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Missouri each had double-digit selections.
Vanderbilt placed just two players on Athlon’s preseason All-SEC list last season, and hadn’t placed as many as four since 2019, when running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, tight end Jared Pinkney, offensive lineman Devin Cochran, defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo and punt returner Justice Shelton-Mobley earned selections.
Sheppard led Vanderbilt with 60 receptions for 776 yards last season, averaging five catches per game. His nine touchdown catches — a total that included three two-touchdown games — were second in the SEC. The Associated Press named Sheppard second-team All-SEC last season.
Taylor, a McMinnville native and Warren County High grad, made 59 tackles, including seven for loss, as a sophomore last season. He added two fumble returns for touchdowns and an interception.
The 6-6, 300-pound Ashmore did not allow a sack in 518 snaps over nine games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.
Hayball punted 59 times last season, posting a 45.4-yard average that was second in the SEC and 11th in the nation. He’s on the Ray Guy Award watch list for the prize given to the nation’s best punter.
The Commodores, heading into their third season under coach Clark Lea, finished 5-7 last season, the team’s best mark since going 6-6 in 2018. Vanderbilt won two of its final three games — snapping a 26-game conference losing streak by beating Kentucky and then defeating Florida before suffering a 56-0 loss to Tennessee in the season finale.