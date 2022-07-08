Thursday began with some bad news for the Vanderbilt football team, but the Commodores ended the day on a high note.
First, former three-star running back James Ziglor III announced he was entering the transfer portal, then four-star cornerback/receiver Martel Hight announced via social media that he was committing to Vanderbilt less than one month after decommitting from Louisville. He also had offers from Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Wake Forest.
Hight led Rome High School last year with 62 receptions for 1,069 yards and nine scores on offense and helped lead the Wolves to an 8-3 record and a 31-27 loss in the first round of the Georgia 6A state playoffs.
The No. 36-ranked player in Georgia and the 35th-best cornerback in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Hight is now Vanderbilt’s top-rated recruit in the 2023 class, which ranks 49th in the country and also features local prospects including CPA receiver London Humphreys, Lipscomb Academy receiver Junior Sherrill and Mt. Juliet linebacker Ethan Crisp.
Ziglor III, the No. 117-ranked player in Georgia in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, played in 11 games last season, rushing for 48 yards on 13 carries as a backup to Rocko Girffin and Patrick Smith.
Vanderbilt has senior running back Re’Mahn Davis returning in 2022 along with Griffin and Smith plus sophomore Dylan Betts-Pauley and freshman Maurice Edwards. The ‘Dores also have a commitment from 2023 three-star running back Sedrick Alexander.
