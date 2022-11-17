Ex-Vanderbilt athletic director Paul Hoolahan died Wednesday at the age of 72, according to a release from the university.
Hoolahan took over the athletic department when Roy Kramer left in 1990 to serve as commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. Hoolahan remained at the school until 1996 when he left to become the executive director of the Sugar Bowl, where he remained until he retired in 2019.
Under his leadership, the Sugar Bowl hosted five national championship games in the Bowl Championship Series before joining the New Year’s Six bowls and the rotation to host College Football Playoff semifinal games. He also spearheaded an agreement between the SEC and Big 12 as conference tie-ins for the bowl through 2025.
“Paul Hoolahan was a true legend in college football circles and a great advocate for the Sugar Bowl and New Orleans,” Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement. “His numerous accomplishments in leading the bowl were important in maintaining the organization’s position as a leader in postseason college football.
“But those of us who knew him best will remember his fun and generous spirit, one that was unique in charm and wit and endeared him to people around the country. Paul was at the same time intensely tough and tenderhearted. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by everyone at the Sugar Bowl.”
During his Vanderbilt tenure, Hoolahan spearheaded a modernization and improvement of the department’s business operation, fundraising efforts and athletic facilities.
Hoolahan played football at North Carolina, where he was an All-ACC lineman. He got his start in athletic administration at UNC, where he served as an academic adviser and conditioning coach and worked his way up to associate AD.
The administrator is survived by his wife, Katherine, and three daughters — Kate, Molly and Megan.