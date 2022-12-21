The Kentucky Wildcats may be losing potential top-10 pick and quarterback Will Levis after the season, but they gained two solid playmakers for 2023.
Former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, a four-star transfer according to 247Sports, announced on Tuesday that he had committed to Kentucky, just hours after North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary did the same.
What’s up @DevinLeary1 you got room for ya dawg. On my way @UKFootball #Committed let’s ride #BBN pic.twitter.com/uoEvIdlSOs— Re'Mahn Davis (@MrHeisman7) December 20, 2022
Davis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 with one year of eligibility left. In addition to UK, he considered — and reportedly was pursued heavily by — California, Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma State.
The 5-foot-9 graduate transfer rushed for five touchdowns and 1,042 yards in 2022 — just the ninth 1,000-yard season in program history — while adding 29 receptions for 169 yards and three scores.
Davis became only the seventh running back in Vanderbilt history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. Vanderbilt will look to replace Davis’ production next season via underclass RBs Patrick Smith, Chase Gillespie, Dylan Betts-Pauley and Isaiah Fontan.
Leary, considered by many as the top quarterback in the transfer portal, threw for 1,265 yards, 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season while guiding the Wolfpack to a 5-1 record and No. 15 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_