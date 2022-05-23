A sweep on senior weekend at Hawkins Field at the hands of conference rival LSU was surely not how the Vanderbilt Commodores wanted to end the regular season and head into the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.
Outscored 42-15 in the three-game set against the Tigers, the ‘Dores (35-19) limp into Tuesday’s game against Ole Miss in Hoover, Alabama, licking their wounds after the second home sweep of the year and their first losing record in conference play (14-16) since 2009.
The mindset of the team — and head coach Tim Corbin specifically — came into question after Vanderbilt’s eighth-inning collapse on Saturday. VU gave up an 11-run inning en route to the 21-10 loss, prompting Corbin to head straight to the locker room and skip his usual postgame media appearance, instead leaving outfielder Spencer Jones to address reporters.
Corbin, who rarely allows players to speak to media following a loss, explained on Monday that it takes him longer to bounce back after losses than the players and he holds onto some losses a little longer.
“This shit means a lot to me,” Corbin said. “I’m an emotional guy; I don’t care. It’s what I do. I’ve spent 38 years doing this, and the day I don’t give a shit is the day that I won’t be in this chair. I love being here every day; I have a lot of gratitude toward being at Vanderbilt and being able to coach and teach.”
Vanderbilt enters the SEC Tournament with just five series wins in conference play this season, and the Commodores didn’t record a win against either Tennessee or LSU, the tournament’s No. 1 and No. 4 seeds, respectively.
“We’ve entered this tournament being swept before,” Corbin said. “It’s part of the league that you’re in.”
Should No. 8 seeded-Vanderbilt get past No. 9 seed Ole Miss on Tuesday, the ‘Dores would get another crack at top-seeded Tennessee on Wednesday night.
