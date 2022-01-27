The last time Michael Doolin took the mound for the Vanderbilt Commodores, it was the exact day the CDC officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
The junior hurler hasn’t pitched since March 2020, and it’ll be a lot longer before he can pitch again after Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin confirmed on Wednesday that Doolin would miss the 2022 season.
The 6-foot-4 righty pitched in five games during the 2019-20 season, allowing six hits, one run, four walks and 18 strikeouts over 10.1 innings. He had one win, one save and a 0.87 ERA before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
Doolin missed the 2021 season after having Tommy John surgery, but he was expected to be ready to compete for a bullpen spot in 2022. Now, it looks like Doolin won’t be pitching until 2023.
“Doolin had a second surgery on his elbow, so he’s out [for the season],” Corbin said.
Doolin isn’t the only pitcher Vanderbilt is without. Sam Hliboki, who appeared in nine games last season with one start, had Tommy John surgery in May. Corbin sounded a little more optimistic on getting the 6-foot-3 righty back this year, but wouldn’t commit to a hard timeline.
Hliboki had a 2.70 ERA over 20 innings, allowing 15 hits and six runs while walking four and striking out 20. He held opposing batters to a .203 average and was in line to challenge for a bullpen spot this year as well. He is draft eligible, so it wouldn’t be surprising for Hliboki to take the year off, recover, and see where he lands in the 2022 MLB Draft.
“Hliboki, right now, is throwing,” Corbin said. “I just think we have to walk through that with a little bit of, well a lot of care, just because we don’t want to push him back into action in May and June when the temperatures of the games are, literally, high. So, we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.”
Corbin hasn’t announced any specific rotation or bullpen locks, but he did say that Christian Little, Patrick Reilly, Thomas Schultz, Nick Maldonado, Chris McElvain, Carter Holton and Hunter Owen were all getting extended looks as potential starters.
Maldonado made 28 relief appearances last season, striking our 59 batters and walking just seven in 50.2 innings. He had a 2.31 ERA and seemed like the safest bet to take over the closer role.
Owen and McElvain also worked out of the bullpen in 2021, although McElvain has plenty of starting experience at nearby Summit High School and over the summer playing in the Cape Cod League.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.