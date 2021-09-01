Josie Barnes sat with her hand covering her eyes. She couldn’t watch as Cherie Tan began her approach on her second ball of the 10th frame.
Tan, a Singapore native, struck on her first roll and needed a strike on her second plus good count on her third to edge Barnes for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association U.S. Open title Tuesday at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California.
But as the ball left Tan’s left hand, it appeared to hold in the oil a little longer than intended and never quite broke back to find the pocket, leaving the 3 and 6 pins standing and handing Barnes a 198-194 win.
Barnes, an associate head coach for the Vanderbilt women’s bowling team, watched in disbelief as she not only won her first PWBA major championship but a record-setting $100,000 purse as well. Her husband Kyle was the first to congratulate her, the two sharing in an emotional embrace before Barnes hoisted the Open trophy.
“The U.S. Open title is the one,” Barnes told vucommodores.com. “If you are going to win an event, this is the one you want. There is nothing bigger than winning this tournament. It’s the hardest tournament you will ever bowl.
“When you are competing at this tournament, I think that nerves are going to be there. My body is shot. I hope (Vanderbilt head coach) John (Williamson) is OK with me rolling into the office in a wheelchair.”
Barnes, a Hermitage native, graduated from Vanderbilt as one of the more decorated bowlers in school history as a four-time All-American and twice winning the NCAA Player of the Year award – the first bowler ever to ever do so.
She was also the first member of the bowling program to be inducted into the Vanderbilt Athletic Hall of Fame.
A three-time winner on the PWBA Tour, taking first-place finishes in the 2019 Greater Cleveland Open, the 2018 East Hartford Open and 2016 Rochester Open, Barnes had never won a major title until Tuesday night.
The grueling format of the U.S. Women’s Open made Barnes’ win all the more impressive. The 33-year-old outlasted 70 bowlers over a six-day span that included bowling 56 games on four different oil patterns.
Barnes is a current and seven-time member of Team USA, competing for the team in the 2017 World Championship. She was also a five-time member of Junior Team USA, where she won more than 12 international medals.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.