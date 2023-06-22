A year full of firsts continues for Vanderbilt golfer Gordon Sargent.
Less than a week after earning low-amateur honors at the U.S. Open, the 20- year-old Sargent on Thursday was named to the 2023 USA Walker Cup team.
He will join nine other amateur Americans in a competition against a combined Great Britain and Ireland team in the 49th Walker Cup Match on Sept. 2-3 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
The U.S. holds a 38-9-1 lead in the competition and has won three straight, including a 14-12 victory in 2021 — the most recent meeting.
Sargent’s selection to the team was an automatic one, as he is the top-ranked American amateur in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as of June 21. The second- and third-ranked American amateurs, Michael Thorbjornsen and David Ford, respectively, were named to the team as well.
“Gordon, Michael and David are fantastic additions to the team,” Mike McCoy, captain of the USA Team, said in a release. “Not only have ... these young men had impressive seasons, resulting in these automatic selections, but they are future stars of our game who bring immense talent, enthusiasm and camaraderie to the team. Having them included in the experience at the Old Course is something I am very much looking forward to both personally and as team captain.”
Playing in just his second major last weekend, Sargent made the cut and finished tied for 39th at four-over-par, a 284 total that included a one-under-par 69 in his final round.
In April, Sargent played in his first major, when The Masters Tournament gave him a special invitation to the tournament. He became the first amateur since Aaron Baddeley in 2000 to earn such a distinction. Sargent did not make the cut at the Masters.
A Birmingham, native, Sargent recently completed his second season at Vanderbilt, finishing tied for 40th in the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship.
In 2022, Sargent became the ninth freshman to capture the NCAA title, totaling a 280 through four rounds of stroke play before winning a four-way playoff. He earned the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award in 2022 as well.