Three-star running back Maurice Edwards didn’t need long after receiving his official offer from Vanderbilt to decide to commit to the Commodores.
The 6-foot, 198-pound tailback took his official visit to West End over the weekend and knew fairly quickly that he had found his college home. He also held offers from Central Michigan, Illinois State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and several others.
The Commodores moved quickly on the rising three-star running back as he had recently generated interest from Power 5 schools such as Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Wisconsin.
“I want to start off by thanking God, my family, friends, and teammates for being with me on this journey,” Edwards tweeted on Saturday. “…To all the schools recruiting me, thank you. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Vanderbilt University.”
Edwards, who’s the No. 18-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the No. 75 running back in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, received his offer from Vanderbilt after attending a recent camp at the school, where he ran a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash.
He’s Vanderbilt’s ninth commit in the class of 2022, which ranks 42nd in the NCAA and is headlined by CPA linebacker Langston Patterson and Alabama defensive tackle B.J Diakite.
Warren Township played a six-game schedule last season and Edwards was the team’s No. 1 running back, leading the team with 74 carries, 732 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns and 755 all-purpose yards. The Blue Devils went 6-0 and outscored opponents 269-27.
During his sophomore season in 2019, Edwards ran for 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named team MVP at Grayslake Central in Carmel, Indiana.
Vanderbilt currently has five running backs on its roster – Ja’Veon Marlow, Re’Mahn Davis, Dylan Betts-Pauley, Rock Griffin and Patrick Smith. Marlow is a senior, while Edwards will compete the rest for playing time once he gets to campus.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.