While the country was celebrating its independence, Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea was celebrating a big recruiting win. Three recruiting wins, to be exact.
Vanderbilt landed four commitments during the last three days, including a trio of three stars on Sunday — linebacker Bryce Cowan and athletes K.D. Hutchinson and Kenzy Paul — plus three-star cornerback Caleb Coley on Monday.
The Commodores currently have the No. 38-ranked recruiting class in the NCAA — up three spots — and the 11th-best class in the SEC.
Paul, the No. 31-ranked player in Tennessee and the No. 92 athlete in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings, helped lead McCallie to a 10-3 record and a Division II-AAA state championship last season.
A two-way star for the Blue Tornado, Paul is expected to play defensive back for the Commodores. He chose Vanderbilt over offers from Duke, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
"It feels really great; it's a blessing," Paul told 247Sports. "I'm excited, I can't wait. It's super crazy that it's happening. Not a lot of us make it."
Coley, the No. 88-ranked cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings, chose Vanderbilt over offers from Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.
"This is a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision, and I feel led by Jesus Christ to Vanderbilt University,” Coley wrote on Twitter. “All glory to God!”
Hutchinson, who's rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, will likely play slot receiver, where Vanderbilt could take advantage of his speed. Hutchinson reportedly ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. He chose Vanderbilt over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Colorado, Louisville, Tulane and Washington State.
Cowan, who 247Sports lists as a three-star recruit, played safety in high school but projects as a linebacker at the next level. He decided on Vanderbilt after attending a camp at the school in June. Cowan chose Vanderbilt over offers from Buffalo, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State and Troy, among others.
He plans to take an official visit to the university sometime in the fall.
“They see me as an outside linebacker,” Cowan told 247Sports. “But if I put on some weight, then I could play inside. They just like my versatility. I could play some safety or even walk up and play some D-line.”
