Wednesday may have yielded Clark Lea’s most significant win in his short tenure as Vanderbilt football coach.
The Commodores flipped three-star edge rusher Darren Agu, who had been committed to Notre Dame (the program for which Lea formerly worked) since early April. Agu joins CPA linebacker Langston Patterson as Lea’s highest-rated commit at VU, and his commitment boosts Vanderbilt’s 2022 recruiting class to No. 25 overall and No. 10 in the SEC, jumping three spots from its previous ranking and moving ahead of conference rival Florida.
“I picked Vanderbilt because I have a great relationship with coach Jovan Haye, and it felt like home both visits,” Agu told Chad Simmons of On3Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Agu is the No. 44-ranked prospect in Georgia and the No. 24 edge rusher in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the third edge rusher commit of VU’s 2022 class, joining fellow three-stars B.J Diakite and Dorian Gates.
The rising senior plays tight end and edge rusher for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, where he is teammates with another Vanderbilt commit, Linus Zunk. During his junior season, Agu earned all-state honors after recording 11 tackles, three sacks, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery while adding 13 receptions, 218 yards and five touchdowns in seven games.
Agu also earned Defensive Line MVP honors during a VTO Camp in Atlanta in the spring. His versatility and athleticism — he has reportedly been clocked running a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash — should pay dividends for the ‘Dores revamped pass rush.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.