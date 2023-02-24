DSC_1872.jpg

Hendon Hooker

 David Russell/Nashville Post

The 2023 NFL Combine begins on Feb. 28, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the University of Tennessee will be well-represented.

The Volunteers are sending seven players including quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiving duo Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman to the event. Only one Vanderbilt player was invited — linebacker Anfernee Orji — and no players from MTSU or TSU were invited.

The Combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6. A full list of Tennessee and Vanderbilt players attending the event is below:

Tennessee

- Jeremy Banks, LB

Draft projection: Round 6-7

- Paxton Brooks, P

Draft projection: Undrafted

- Hendon Hooker, QB

Draft projection: Round 2-3

- Jalin Hyatt, WR

Draft projection: Round 1-2

- Cedric Tillman, WR

Draft projection: Round 3-4

- Darnell Wright, OL

Draft projection: Round 1-2

- Byron Young, DL

Draft projection: Round 3-4

Vanderbilt

- Anfernee Orji, LB

Draft projection: Round 7 or undrafted