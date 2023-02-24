The 2023 NFL Combine begins on Feb. 28, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the University of Tennessee will be well-represented.
The Volunteers are sending seven players including quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiving duo Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman to the event. Only one Vanderbilt player was invited — linebacker Anfernee Orji — and no players from MTSU or TSU were invited.
The Combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6. A full list of Tennessee and Vanderbilt players attending the event is below:
Tennessee
- Jeremy Banks, LB
Draft projection: Round 6-7
- Paxton Brooks, P
Draft projection: Undrafted
- Hendon Hooker, QB
Draft projection: Round 2-3
- Jalin Hyatt, WR
Draft projection: Round 1-2
- Cedric Tillman, WR
Draft projection: Round 3-4
- Darnell Wright, OL
Draft projection: Round 1-2
- Byron Young, DL
Draft projection: Round 3-4
Vanderbilt
- Anfernee Orji, LB
Draft projection: Round 7 or undrafted