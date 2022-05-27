After Vanderbilt got one of its best pitching performances of the season from freshman Carter Holton against Ole Miss on Tuesday, the same could not be said for Devin Futrell against Tennessee on Thursday.
The Vols roughed up the freshman lefty to the tune of five hits and four earned runs in just 2.1 innings, then scored three runs off reliever Nick Maldonado, and runs off Grayson Moore, Ryan Ginther and Greysen Carter en route to a dominating 10-1 victory in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
"We threw a young kid who hasn't had a lot of experience in the conference,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “But he did the best he could. We did not play very good defense, and we extended innings. They were the better team."
It’s the fourth straight win for UT (50-7) over Vanderbilt (36-20) after sweeping the Commodores in April for the first time in 13 years.
“[Beating Vanderbilt is] important because they're consistently a contender,” UT coach Tony Vitello added. “They're consistently a team you have to beat in our division if you want to have a worthwhile spring. So, it's important.”
Tennessee built a 7-0 lead through four innings before Vanderbilt even sniffed the scoreboard. The Commodores’ only run of the game came courtesy of a Carter Young solo home run in the fifth inning, his seventh of the year.
The Vols responded with solo homers from Blake Burke and Cortland Lawson in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, and UT ended the night with 10 hits, 10 RBIs, and two home runs.
“Coach says, if you ever get out of the mentality of being on the hunt and wanting to attack, then you'll get exposed,” UT outfielder Evan Russell said.
“… I definitely thought that our hitters were coming out with an approach of ‘on the attack.’ We took our walks whenever we needed, but we took some really good swings tonight. I think it was kind of building off of the approach that we had at Mississippi State. And as a team, we're seeing it really well right now.”
Blade Tidwell, who missed UT’s sweep of Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field, finally got his turn at the ‘Dores, allowing three hits and one run over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts and three walks.
Kirby Connell (1.2 innings, two hits), Camden Sewell (1.1 innings, no hits, two strikeouts), Will Mabrey (0.2 innings, no hits, one strikeout) and Ben Joyce (one inning, no hits, one strikeout) combined for 4.2 scoreless innings of relief with five punch outs.
Only five Vanderbilt batters registered a hit.
“They play with a tremendous amount of confidence,” Corbin said of the Vols. “They’re older, they don’t beat themselves, and they can match up from a pitching standpoint, in every area. … They’re one of the better teams in my 20 years in this conference. Tony has done a great job with them.”
The ‘Dores move to the losers’ bracket on Friday, when they’ll play the loser of LSU and Kentucky at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network. Chris McElvain is VU’s projected starter.
Tennessee will play the winner of LSU and Kentucky at 8 p.m., also on the SEC Network. SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander will get the start for the Vols.
