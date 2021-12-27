As college football bowl games have been scrapped one by one over the Christmas break, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl is fortunate to still be moving full steam ahead.
The bowl’s welcome party scheduled for Monday at Wildhorse Saloon was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” with COVID-19 cases on the rise, although neither team has reported any virus-related issues.
The Music City Bowl is still scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and feature a Tennessee (7-5) versus Purdue (8-4) matchup.
“We’ve been very fortunate that our guys that are non-vaccinated have done a great job taking care of themselves throughout the entire year,” UT coach Josh Heupel said. “We’ll continue to follow the testing protocols set forth by the league. You want your kids to be smart in how they handle themselves and make sure they do take care of themselves, their teammates and their families.”
Tennessee, which is practicing at Vanderbilt Stadium, took a jab at in-state rival Vanderbilt after arriving in town on Sunday, tweeting “Nashville’s team has arrived.” This, of course, is referring to UT’s three-game win streak against the ‘Dores, and a 23-4-1 record against Vanderbilt in Nashville since 1965.
The last time Tennessee played in the Music City Bowl at Nissan, the Vols set an attendance record for the game with a crowd of 69,143 on Dec. 10, 2010. UT lost 30-27 to North Carolina in double overtime.
“I’m excited for the game day environment, absolutely, our players are too,” Heupel added. “This is Tennessee territory and excited to see all of our fans here.”
