Six SEC football teams were ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll on Monday; however, the Tennessee Volunteers weren’t one of them.
Despite returning several starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman, Tennessee, which received 18 votes — the most of any non-top 25 team — trailed No. 25 BYU by 54 votes.
It’s the second time the Vols were left on the outside looking in after. UT was the third team out of the USA Today Sports American Football Coaches Association poll, which was released last week.
SEC teams to crack the Top 25 include No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 19 Arkansas, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 21 Ole Miss. The Vols plays three of those teams — Alabama (Oct. 15), Georgia (Nov. 5) and Kentucky (Oct. 29) — as well as No. 17 Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.
Tennessee was picked to finish third behind Georgia and Kentucky in the SEC East last month in the coaches preseason poll.
The Vols are entering Year 2 under head coach Josh Heupel. They had the No. 9-ranked scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and the No. 16-ranked offense in the NCAA last season, averaging 247 yards passing and 212 yards rushing per game.
UT opens the 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium.
