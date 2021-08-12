The University of Tennessee announced on Wednesday that it would honor former head coach and player Johnny Majors during its Sept. 11 game against the University of Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium.
Dubbed the “Johnny Majors Classic,” the Week 2 meeting between the Vols and Panthers is a way for both schools to pay tribute to their former coach, who passed away in June of last year at the age of 85. As part of the celebration, there will be in-game festivities remembering Majors’ legacy as well as merchandise and apparel available for purchase to commemorate the event.
It’s the first time the two school has played one another since 1983.
The Johnny Majors Classic will also be held in 2022, when the two schools meet at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
"Honoring Johnny Majors in this way creates another really special and unique element to an already-special season as we celebrate Neyland Stadium's centennial," Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said in a release.
"I appreciate Pittsburgh's partnership on this. It will be a memorable day for the Majors family as well as fans of both schools who appreciate Johnny Majors' Hall of Fame legacy."
Majors was the head coach at Pittsburgh from 1973-76 and again from 1993-96, compiling a 45-45-1 record that included a 12-0 season in 1976, when the Panthers won the Sugar Bowl and were named national champions.
Majors went 116-62-6 over 16 seasons in Knoxville and notched seven bowl wins and three SEC championships. He coached 15 All-Americans.
Majors played for UT from 1954-56, rushing for 1,622 yards and 15 touchdowns, 1,135 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and All-SEC selection, and his No. 45 was retired in 2012 — one of just eight Vols numbers to be retired.
"Coach Majors was synonymous with Tennessee football and that has become even more apparent to me in my short time in Knoxville," UT coach Josh Heupel added. "He always preached 'attack, attack, attack' to his teams, a mantra we still apply today. It's only appropriate that the two programs he impacted the most will honor him with a game in his namesake, and we are proud to take part in it."
Majors was inducted into both the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He won several awards as a coach including the Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the AFCA Coach of the Year, the Sporting News College Football Coach of the Year and SEC Coach of the Year.
