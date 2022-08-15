The Tennessee Volunteers already had four defensive back commits in their 2023 recruiting class.
But on Sunday, the Vols strengthened their future defensive backfield, securing a commitment from Rickey Gibson, a three-star recruit from Trussville, Alabama, and the highest-rated cornerback commit of their class.
Gibson fielded offers from 15 other programs that are members of the college football Power Five, including the SEC's Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss.
“Tennessee, it just felt like home,” Gibson told 247Sports. “I’ve been down there four times. I know what I’m getting when I’m going down there. “I talk to the head coach (Josh Heupel) ... and to my position coach (Willie Martinez); I love [both].”
Gibson, the No. 24-ranked player in Alabama and the No. 43-ranked cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings, chose Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State, which made his final three.
The Bulldogs made a hard last-minute run at the 6-foot, 171-pound cornerback, but the relationship Gibson built with Heupel and his staff, who recruiting him heavily from the get-go, ultimately sold him on the Vols.
The many trips he made to Knoxville certainly didn’t hurt either.
“Both [Heupel and Martinez] were talking about me playing early and being a great asset to the team ... making a big impact. I just feel like I was more comfortable at Tennessee,” Gibson continued.
“… I still felt the love from [Georgia], but I didn’t feel the same love I did from Tennessee," he added. "I just went with the more comfortable feeling.”
Gibson totaled 33 tackles, a team-high 10 passes defensed and three interceptions, and a tackle for loss last season for Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama.
He, along with four-star safety Sylvester Smith, three-star cornerback Cristian Conyer, and three-star safeties John Slaughter and Jack Luttrell, give UT five defensive backs in its No. 12-ranked 2023 recruiting class.
