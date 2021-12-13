Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is taking the NCAA up on the extra year of eligibility they granted every student-athlete, as he announced he was returning to the program next season.
“Looking forward to many more…Let’s run it back @VolFootball,” Hooker tweeted on Sunday.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had Hooker ranked as the No. 7 QB in the draft, while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him ranked No. 12.
Hooker completed 180 of 261 passes for 2,567 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was tied for the fewest interceptions and ranked second in the SEC in completion percentage (68.9), fourth in touchdown passes, sixth in passing yards. He also ran for 560 yards and five touchdowns.
The 23-year-old led the Vols to a 7-5 record with wins over Missouri, South Carolina, and then-No. 18 Kentucky. UT will play Purdue on Dec. 30. in the Music City Bowl.
In Josh Heupel’s first year as head coach, the Vols ranked third in the SEC in points per game (38.8) and fourth in yards per game (459). UT also had the No. 3-ranked rush offense (2,544 yards) in the conference.
Under Heupel, and with Hooker running the show, Tennessee jumped from No. 107 to No. 9 in the SEC in scoring and 102nd to 16th in total offense. With Hooker returning, it increases the chances that UT’s top receiver Cedric Tillman returns as well. The 6-foot-3 junior led the Vols with 57 receptions, 931 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
