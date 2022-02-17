Vanderbilt’s loss is Tennessee’s gain.
Two weeks after former Commodore pitcher and Mt. Juliet graduate Ethan Smith announced he was transferring to the University of Tennessee, the 6-foot-2 senior got his eligibility waiver approved by the NCAA on Wednesday.
Smith required the waiver after transferring mid-year under extenuating circumstances.
In three seasons with the ‘Dores, Smith had an 8-0 record and a 2.78 ERA. He struck out 88 batters over 64.2 innings and walked 29 while allowing 40 hits, 20 earned runs and three home runs.
Prior to the 2020 season, Smith was the No. 92-ranked MLB Draft prospect by Perfect Game and the No. 33-ranked MLB Draft prospect in the SEC by D1 Baseball.
Smith was the top-ranked right-handed pitcher in Tennessee and third-best overall player in the state in the class of 2018 out of Mt. Juliet, according to Perfect Game, and he was a Rawling-Perfect Game first team All-American.
Smith has experience as a starter and out of the bullpen, starting four of the five games he played in 2020 and making 26 combined relief appearances in 2019 and 2021. His presence should boost a Vols pitching staff that was already shorthanded, losing ace Blade Tidwell (shoulder soreness) and Missouri transfer Seth Halvorsen (right arm fracture) to injuries.
"You could really use that as a guy out of the [bullpen] where you are probably coming in to get us out of a jam," UT coach Tony Vitello said of Smith in early February. "When you can go to quality off-speed, it really, really helps. He has experience closing games and coming out of the bullpen in crucial situations."
Tennessee’s likely remaining starters include Beech High School grad Chase Burns, who was drafted in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres; Chase Dollander, who transferred from Georgia Southern; Mark McLaughlin, who started five games last year; and Camden Sewell.
The Vols’ projected top bullpen arms include Redmond Walsh, Will Mabrey and Kirby Connell.
Tennessee opens the 2022 season on Friday against Georgia Southern.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.